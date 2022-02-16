It is with heartbreaking sadness that we announce the passing of Erene Gray, who peacefully departed this life on Jan. 28, 2022, in Virginia Beach, Va., after a lengthy illness.
Erene was preceded in death by her parents, James Alwyn and Victoria Pickering; husband, Howard E. Gray Jr., aka “Fuzzy”; sisters, Otis Lettsome, Iantis Phillip, Florinda “Peggy” James; and brothers, Conrad Stevens, Tonito Stevens, Garfield Pickering, Vincent Pickering.
Erene leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Sophia (Sophie) George, Dariel (Darie) Gifft and Howard E. Gray Jr. (Junie); sons-in-law, Rupert H. George, Jr. (Fish) and Joel Clement Gifft; grandchildren, Shamar George, Ishmaiel Webster, Shamara George, Darnel Mills, Jayda and Jayden Gray; great-grand children, DaMaggio Da’Kee Gregory-George, Izekiel, Ilumi and Imanii Webster; sisters, Harriet Gordon and Kathleen Wilson; nieces, Lauris “Girley” Brown, Vanessa “V” Brewley, Florencia “Flo” West, Antoinette “Anttie” Hazelwood-Williams, Patricia “Pat” James, Colleen James, Marion “Liz” , Julimae “BeBe” Pickering, Celia Pickering, Kathleen “Sue” Charles, Joy Charles, “Nuffy” Charles, Verona Wilkins, Sesilee Thomas, Elenita Joseph, Eminita McLeon; nephews, Francisco “Cisco” Jennings, Mario “Map” Pickering, Alexander “Ipa” Pickering, Donald “Isha” Pickering, Melvin “Jah Ruby” Pickering, Dr. Kedrick Pickering, Alington Pickering, Samuel Lettsome, Denzie Lettsome, Eleston Lettsome, Liston and Leslie Lettsome, Arad Pickering, Samuel “Sam” Gordon, “Buck”, Keithroy “Buffy” Charles, many great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews too numerous to mention; and special friends, Iris Reed, Aida Farrington, Lincoln Gumbs and Ms. Muriel.
A viewing is today at Christchurch Methodist, Market Square, from 10 to 11 a.m., with services at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.