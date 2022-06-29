Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Eric “Bop” Alexander Callwood on June 20, 2022, at the age of 87.
Eric Alexander Callwood is survived by the mother of his children, Esther Rose Benjamin; by his sons, Antonio Benjamin, Carlos Hendrickson; daughters, Erika Benjamin-Callwood and Diane Benjamin; siblings, Marion Peters, Gladys Todman, Juanito Benjamin, and Roy Blake; brother- and sister- in law, Eston Todman Sr., Phyllis Benjamin; son-in-law, Jason Callwood; granddaughters, Tashara Benjamin, Ahzariah Benjamin, Carlesha Hendrickson, Jordann Callwood, Aviva Benjamin, Aurora Benjamin, Andrea Williams; grandsons, Asarheem Benjamin, Elijah Callwood, Josiah Callwood; great-grandchildren, Le’Moi Monsanto Te’Mori Leonard, Ty’ Lahe Leonard, Miyah Henry and Analie Guerrero; nephews and nieces, Lorraine Niles, Keith, Ira, Hillis, Dwayne and Michael Benjamin, Lawrence Gumbs, Milton Smith Sr., Clarinda “Olympia”, Derek and Edwena Freeman, Arlington and Lawrence Todman, Sandra Burrell, Sherwin Blyden, Elesta Justin, Kathleen and Amos Peters Jr., Bridget, Dwight, Mark, Kimberly and Kema Todman, Cheryl Hazlett, Melvin Franklin and Dwight Nicholas; special family and friends, Lyra Anthony, Viola Merchant Williams, Tamzen Merchant Kelsick, Ryan John; other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Wednesday, July 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. and the second viewing and funeral service is on Thursday, July 7, from 9 a.m. at the Blyden Chapel, which is across from cemetery No. 2.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
