The family announces the passing of Eric O. Hamm, better known as Timmy, age 84, who went on to heaven on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in St. Thomas, USVI.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Alfredo A. James Jr.
He leaves behind daughter, Monique M. Hamm; son, Eric V. Hamm Jr., aka Timmy; brother, Leslie A. Hamm; grandchildren, Jadijah and Jalijah Hamm; cousins, Bernice S., Deborah P., Desiree E. Gomez, Alma D. Snyder, Vincent, Stephen and Felicia Gomez, Rochelle Gomez, Lambert Wood, Sherrice Payne, Kalen William; nieces, Vanessa James,
Alexis-Marie Hamm and Ruthlynn Hamm, Yolanda Hamm; nephews, Giovanni A. and Nigel A. Hamm; Nikkita James; sister-in-law, Esther James, Marjorie Henry, Dorothy, Elodia and Joan Williams; and
brother-in-law, Evers S. Williams Jr.
The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Tributes can be sent to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com no later than today.
The funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral and Crematory Services.
