The Blake and Washington families announce the passing of their beloved sister, daughter, wife, mother, aunt, cousin and friend, Erica Blake Washington. Erica “Rica" gained her heavenly wings on March 6, 2021.
Erica was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Eric W. Blake Sr.; her mother-in-law, Ruth Levy Washington; and father-in-law, George Washington.
Her survivors include husband, David K. Washington; children, David S. Washington, Katrina Washington Bryant; mother, Madonia H. Blake; siblings, Patricia Simmonds, Michael Blake, Felicia Blake, Anicia Blake, and Eric (Akinyemi) Jr.; sisters-in-law, Diane Washington, Mariel Blake, Beverly Lewis Blake; brother-in-law, Jim Carroll; daughter-in-law, Latoya Washington; son-in-law, Toney Bryant; grandchild, Nathaniel Bryant; nieces and nephews, Nyda Simmonds, Tiffani Rucker, Julian Rucker, Obayemi Blake and Josiah Blake, Kristin Washington Carroll, Alexis Carroll, Julia Carroll, Mohi Jargboh; the Blakes, Washingtons, Calistros, Alexander, Levy, Howard families; and many other friends.
Erica Blake Washington was born Jan. 9, 1958, to Dr. Eric W Blake Sr. of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Madonia Howard Blake of Kannapolis, N.C. She was the second of the Blake’s six children. The siblings are Patricia Blake Simmonds, Michael A. Blake, Felicia V. Blake, Anicia M. Blake, and Eric “Akinyemi” Blake Jr.
She graduated from Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School in 1975 and proceeded to obtain her bachelor of science degree in business administration from Hampton Institute (now University) in 1979.
As a freshman at Hampton, Erica met David Keith Washington of Philadelphia, a senior, and they fell in love. Erica married David Keith Washington on Dec. 22, 1979, in St. Thomas, USVI. She relocated to Philadelphia and made it her home. Their loving union produced David Schyler Washington and Katrina Nichole Washington Bryant. She had one grandson, Nathaniel Bryant.
There was a private interment on March 19, 2021, at West Laurel Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. There will be an online memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, via
Zoom. Wishes and tributes can be sent to inmemoryoferica@gmail.com or directly on her website: https://inmemoryoferica.wixsite.com/erica
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.