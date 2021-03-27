Erica Blake Washington
The Blake and Washington families announce the passing of their beloved sister, daughter, wife, mother, aunt, cousin and friend, Erica Blake Washington. Erica “Rica” gained her heavenly wings on March 6, 2021.
Erica was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Eric W. Blake Sr.; her mother-in-law, Ruth Levy Washington; and father-in-law, George Washington.
Her survivors include husband, David K. Washington; children, David S. Washington and Katrina Washington Bryant; mother, Madonia H. Blake; siblings, Patricia Simmonds, Michael Blake, Felicia Blake, Anicia Blake and Eric (Akinyemi) Jr.; sisters-in-law, Diane Washington, Mariel Blake and Beverly Lewis Blake; brother-in-law, Jim Carroll; daughter-in-law, Latoya Washington; son-in-law, Toney Bryant; grandchild, Nathaniel Bryant; nieces and nephews, Nyda Simmonds, Tiffani Rucker, Julian Rucker, Obayemi Blake and Josiah Blake, Kristin Washington Carroll, Alexis Carroll, Julia Carroll and Mohi Jargboh; the Blakes, Washingtons, Calistros, Alexander, Levy, Howard families; and many other friends.
Erica Blake Washington was born Jan. 9, 1958, to Dr. Eric W Blake Sr. of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Madonia Howard Blake of Kannapolis, N.C. She was the second of the Blake’s six children. The siblings are Patricia Blake Simmonds, Michael A. Blake, Felicia V. Blake, Anicia M. Blake, and Eric “Akinyemi” Blake Jr.
She graduated from Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School in 1975 and proceeded to obtain her bachelor of science degree in business administration from Hampton Institute (now University) in 1979.
As a freshman at Hampton, Erica met David Keith Washington of Philadelphia, a senior, and they fell in love. Erica married David Keith Washington on Dec. 22, 1979, in St. Thomas, USVI. She relocated to Philadelphia and made it her home. Their loving union produced David Schyler Washington and Katrina Nichole Washington Bryant. She had one grandson, Nathaniel Bryant.
There was a private interment on March 19 at West Laurel Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. There will be an online memorial service at 2 p.m. today via Zoom. Wishes and tributes can be sent to inmemoryoferica@gmail.com or directly on her website: https://inmemoryoferica.wixsite.com/erica
Audrey Melvina Bramble
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Audrey Melvina Bramble, better known as Eva, who died March 12, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Lewis.
She was survived by her husband, Franklyn Bramble Sr.; six children, Beatrice James, Sandra James-Dalmida, Sharon Jarvis-Scatliffe, Arleen Jarvis, Kimberly Bramble Jean-Baptiste and Franklyn Bramble Jr.; stepchildren, Marvin Bramble Sr., Sharon Richardson and Kenrick Bramble; uncle, Winston O’Garro; brothers, Peter Howson, Noel Howson, Edson Lewis, Hilroy Meade, Frankie Antione and Alfred Cornwall; sisters, Mary Lewis Watts, Diane Antoine-Dean, Margaret Antoine-Jasmine and Melanie Maynard Amer; daughter-in-law, Anita Bramble; sons-in-law, Darry Austin Dalmida, Lorry Scatliffe and Junior Jean-Baptiste; 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; special family friends, Samuel “Sam” Sutton, Clifford Jones, Clarence Lindo Sr. and other extended family and friends too numerous to mention.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, the family requests that masks be worn at all times and social distancing be adhered to.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Saturday, April 3, at Cruz Bay Lutheran Church in Cruz Bay, St. John, from 9 to 10 a.m., with service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Cruz Bay Cemetery on St. John.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
