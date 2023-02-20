Family and friends are advised of the passing of Erica Cameron Donovan, aka “Miss Ricky”, who died in Maplewood Minnesota on Jan. 17, 2023 at the age of 85.
She is preceded in death by her husband Leonardo Donovan (12/23/32 to 8/14/2021 RIP).
She is survived by her children, Debra Donovan, Donna Donovan, Darlene Donovan, Devon Donovan, Debra Donovan and Deshearn Donovan; son-in-law, Henry Donovan; grandchildren, Erica Cameron Donovan Walker and Emrie Calvin Donovan; great-grandchildren, Jayce Devon Donovan; sisters, Helen Phillip, Alpha Robinson, Angelica Smith, Wisteria Donovan, Jennifer Bertie and Stephony Francis; brothers, Alchardio and Romeo Cameron; sisters-in-law, Karen Cameron, Utah Cameron, Gwendolyn Smith, Nina Althea-Turnbull, Inez Shepard, Vera Rayne, Gwennette McMaster and Ivy Dawson; brothers-in-law, Godfrey Donovan, Ogan Baronville, Haldene Bastian, Henito Donovan, Ivo Donovan, Leon Donovan and Tito Donovan.
She was also blessed with scores of nieces, nephews, god-children, adopted children and special friends and family too numerous to mention.
Family and friends on St. Thomas are invited to celebrate her life at a Memorial Service on Feb. 23, 2023 at Wesley Methodist Church in Estate Annas Retreat. Viewing will be held between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., with services to follow at 10 a.m. (masks required).
Following the services, Mrs. Cameron Donovan will be transported home to Tortola, BVI where her celebration of life will continue on Feb. 25, 2023 at Zion Hill Methodist Church, West End. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Capoons Bay Cemetery.
All attendees are invited to wear Yellow…Mrs. Cameron Donovan’s favorite color.
Tributes for the memorial booklet (and/or just fond memories) can be shared at ed.redpeassoup@gmail.com no later than Feb. 15 at 12pm.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.