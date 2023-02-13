Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Erica Mary Lewis Jackson on Dec. 30, 2022, at the age of 48, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ann James and brother, David James.
Erica Lewis Jackson is survived by her husband, Jeremy Jackson, children, Ashana Aaliyah Jackson and Annika A. Jackson; brother, Angel and other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Viewing begins at 8 a.m. with service to follow at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
