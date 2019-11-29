Erma B. Sewer
Relatives and Friends are advised is the death of Erma B. Sewer. Who passed away peacefully at her home on November 8th 2019.
Ms. Erma Sewer was an educator. Her tenure with the Department of Education was extensive :1953- 1963, teacher at George Washington and Lockhart Elementary Schools, Under the principalship of Mrs. Bianca Andre. 1963-1967 assistant Principal at Abraham Lincoln School under the leadership of Olive Soldiew, 1967 Principal at TuTu Elementary School (Gomez School) until her retirement in 1984.
In 1985 she was honorary campaign chairperson of the United Way. She was affiliated with several community organizations which include Antilles School board of Trustees, the United Way Board of Directors, the American Association pf Retired Persons, the Reichold Center for the Arts advisory Board, The Shelter Manager for the American Red Cross, the Tillet Foundation Board of Directors and the Board of Directors of the Warren E. Brown Scholarship Fund.
As a member of the Methodist Church, Erma served as Class Leader, chairman for the Methodist Preschool Education Committee and was responsible for setting up both preschools in St. Thomas and St. John and served as Administrator from its inception in 1994. She also served as a choir member and is founding member of the Methodist Women’s Club.
Ms. Sewer received outstanding recognition in 1984 for coordinating the Ethiopia Aid Today Drive to benefit the people of Ethiopia. This drive also served to raise the consciousness of school children to the needs of the country. She has dedicated her life to serving the Children to the Virgin Islands and her community.
BROTHER:Antonio Benjamin NIECES: Bernice Maduro-Berne, Dora-Jean Petty-Hardin NEPHEWS: Lionel Connor, Sr. Joseph Alvin Petty Jr.,Lesmore Howard, Kenneth Howard, Clayton Howard, Ivan Howard Jr, Carlton Fielteau (Nephew in Law) GREAT NIECES: Alda Maduro-Fielteau, DeReese Maduro-Charles, Lynette Connor, Lynell Connor-Matthew, Marilyn Petty, Naomi Petty- Payne, Nneka Howard-Sibilly, Peya Howard, Sasha Howard-Foster, Carrie Howard, Reissa Chamblee, Reva Brewster GREAT NEPHEWS: James V. Maduro Jr., Dwayne V. Maduro, Lionel Connor, Jr., Lyron Connor, Melvin Steele, Ronald Brooks COUSINS: Rev. Dr. Wycherley V. Gumbs, Debra Akins, Coreen Francis-Moron, Harris and Jones Family GODCHILD: Jonathan Brown SPECIAL FRIENDS: Anna Mae Brown-Comment and Family, Juel Molloy, Jean Armstrong, Gerda Gottlieb, Vadis Springette, Joan Farrelly, Athniel “Addie” Ottley, Merle Kiture-Morgan, CAHS Class of 1948, Nurse Suzanna Lake, Lenox and Michealrose Ravalier and Family DEVOTED CARE GIVERS: Iris Smith, Koya Richards, Sharima Newton, Veronica James, Bernice Maduro-Berne, Alda Maduro-Fielteau, Carlton Fielteau
MANY OTHER RELATIVES AND FRIENDS TOO NUMEROUS TO MENTION
Booklet Tributes may be sent to ermasewer@gmail.com By 5p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The first viewing will be held on Friday 6th December 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Second Viewing will be held on Saturday 7th December 9:00am- 10:00am at Christ Church Methodist. Service will be held on Saturday 7th December 10:00am At Christ Church Methodist.
