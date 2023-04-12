Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Erma Eileen Christopher Thomas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Lloyd of Tortola and father, David Emmanuel Christopher of Tortola; brothers, Melvin Christopher of Tortola, Antonio Christopher and Marvin Christopher of St. Thomas, and Ernest Farrington Jr. Of New York; sisters, Beryl A. Molyneaux and Janet I. Lettsome of St. Thomas; son, Maurice E. “Boodis” Benjamin and daughter, Fay A. Labeet.
She is survived by her two sisters, Pearlette Penn of Road Town, Tortola and Julet Vanterpool of Queens, New York; daughters, Maureen E. Blyden and Delsa U. Thomas; sons, Glen Thomas, Wayne Thomas, and Lyndon Thomas; daughter-in-law, Marcia Thomas; granddaughters, Dara F. Maddox, Shani A. Maddox-Semper, Lonye S. Benjamin-Taylor, Lanisha N. E. Thomas, Chinaka I. Thomas; grandsons, Lymiell D.“Lucky” Lanclos, Jerrell Benjamin, Tony Labeet-Bonjovi, Ishmael Thomas and Mykelti Thomas; grandson-in law, Alex V. Semper; great-granddaughters, Jazzarie A. Dawkins, Zaida X. Dawkins, Ayanna M. Maddox-Semper, Aryah M. Maddox-Semper, Le’Kayla S. Taylor, Sanai Johnson and Jelina A. Escoto Roman-Labeet-Bonjovi; great-grandsons, Tafari C. S. Lanclos, Jah’Niah N. Lanclos, Amirii M. Maddox-Semper, Shawn A. Taylor Jr.; adopted children, Rudette and Sandra Christopher, Angel Flecha and Italy Ta’Nae Europe; godchild, Cedelle Niles, Vincent Smith and Donna Christopher-Charles.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023. Special tributes and viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blyden Church. Services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Christ Church Methodist with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m., with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral service arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
