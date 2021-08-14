It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother Ermyn A. Gumbs, better known Ms. Gumbs, Ms. Ermyn and Mor.
Ermyn was born on the island of Anguilla on July 26, 1933, and died at the age of 88 on July 28, 2021, in McDonough, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George "Berty" Gumbs; and son, Roy Gumbs.
She is survived by her sons, Humphrey "Alfred" Brooks and Rodney "Son or Lad" Gumbs; and daughters, Paulina "Paula" Euwema, Beverly Daniel, Denise Gumbs-Watkins and Deslyn Gumbs.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nadia and Kielon Richardson, Darlene, Luben and Jamoi Daniel, Jhermelle Jackson, Dnequa Hodge, Jevari, Jahshauna, Naimah and Nolawi Gumbs, Kishma, Shorn, Sheldon and Tyrek Brooks and Destiny Watkins; great-grandchildren, Damani and Dnalya Drinkwater, Nayquori and Nyarah Cole, Jekylah and Jahkai Richardson, Jayden, Jhayla and Jahnai Jackson, Shoquan and Kalyssa Brooks and Alanah Maynard; sisters, Norma Flanders and Ernestine Dambruck (Curacao) and Vera Robinson (Anguilla); brothers, Hulia and Audley Carty (Anguilla) and Audley Dambruck (Curacao); nieces and nephews and other family and friends too numerous to mention residing in Anguilla, Curacao, the United States and England.
The first viewing will be Friday, Aug. 20, at Turnbull's Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. and the second viewing is Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist Church in Market Square. Personal remembrances and tributes are from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. The service will immediately follow at 10 a.m and will be live streamed by mdmvi.com/livestream.
lnterment is at Western Cemetery No. 3. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks or facial covering must be worn.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull's Funeral Home.
