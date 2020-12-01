Erna Bonde-Henriksen
Erna Bonde-Henriksen, a longtime resident of St. Thomas, died in her vacation home in Quechee, Vt., on Nov. 17, 2020, a month after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 93. Erna lived a long and amazing life.
Erna Rasmussen was born in Skanderborg, Denmark, on Jan. 1, 1927. Her grandfather and father were the biggest horse sellers in Denmark, in a time when cars, trucks, and tractors were rare. She often regaled friends with the story of how her father demonstrated that a horse had a good demeanor: he had Erna sit under the horse and then he gave it a good swat on the rump.
As a teenager during the Nazi occupation, she worked at the local train station. One evening a friend suggested that she leave work early. She took that advice and the station was then bombed by the underground Danish Resistance movement.
After the war, while visiting family in Hobro, Denmark, she met Erik, a former member of the Resistance. In 1948, he would take a job with the Danish West India Company on St. Thomas. In 1949, she would travel 5,000 miles, and what seemed like 50 years back in time, to a tropical island and culture unlike anything she had ever known. She and Erik married and made their lifelong home on the island.
For almost three decades, Erna worked as the manager and buyer for Continental, a store that sold china, crystal, silverware, and other fine European goods. She developed lifelong relationships with both islanders and some of the titans of American industry, both of whom would return to see her year after year. She was so trusted that in some instances off-island customers asked her to select and package Christmas gifts for their employees, package everything up for pick up following their cruise, and fill in the correct amount on the check they left with her.
Erna was a fabulous cook who enjoyed setting beautiful holiday dinner tables in the traditional Danish manner, with many friends at the table. These dinners, along with the pre-dinner cocktails on their porch overlooking the harbor, provided some of her happiest moments. In the last seven years Erna suffered a number of setbacks that would have challenged anyone, of any age: caring for Erik as his dementia worsened beginning in 2014, a broken hip in 2015, Erik’s death in 2016, the destruction of her home by Irma and Maria in 2017, a three-week hospitalization for necrotizing pancreatitis in 2019, and her bout with cancer this fall. When she faced adversity, she voiced her mantra: “I’m tough, I’m a Viking.” She was right on both counts.
Erna was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Erik, who died in 2016.
She was survived by her son, Nils; longtime best friend, Annelise Pedersen; and countless others in Denmark, the Virgin Islands, and Quechee, who marveled at her strength, independence, and perseverance in difficult times. Never shy, she continued to make new friends, even into her nineties.
