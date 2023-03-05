We announce the passing of our beloved brother AE2 Ernest Everette Steele on Feb. 7, 2023.
AE2 ERNEST EVERETTE STEELE’S legacy are the following named family members, accordingly:
He is survived by his mother: Altagracia W. Steele; his siblings, Jacqueline W. L. Sprauve, Edith E. Steele-English, Elise E. Steele-Wilkes and Elsie E. Steele deNova; nieces; Holly Marie Lang, Solonice W. S. Chinnery, Linda M. Smith, Lisa M. Smith, Lorie M. Smith, Molly M. Wilkes and Ellin L. Setorie; nephews, Mac M. Wilkes, Morgan M. Setorie and Pedro G. Nova; great-nieces, Jacqueline M. Jean-Francois, Jessica Lang Johnson, Tejah K. Wilson, Sanai A. Cudjoe, Jelissa M. Castro and Zya D. B. Wilkes; great-nephews, Joshua-Michael Lang-Davila, Marley A. Wilson, Romello U. Smith, Rashilo N. Thomas, Raseion N. Thomas, Jordon L. Castro, Joshua D. Setorie, Nielin E. L. Vanterpool, Mason J.Etheredge and Elijah J. Nedd; great-great nieces, Isaiah M. Jean-Francois, Janiah Jean-Francois and Savannah-Grace Johnson; great-great nephews, Zephaniah Jean-Francois, Ignace Jean-Francois, Jr., Michael E. Johnson, Gabriel E. Johnson and Symphonie E. Lang-Davila; and family members-in-law, Pedro Nova Zapata, Ignace Jean-Francois and Cordell M. Johnson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for funerals 5 to 7pm. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery – Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory please visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.