Ernest G. Halliday
Ernest G. Halliday passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 66.
Ernest was born May 18, 1954, in St. Kitts to Mary Halliday and Ernest Francis.
Ernest served as general manager of Secret Harbour Beach Resort for 10 years and recently retired from government service as the chief financial officer of the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority.
Ernest was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Francis; and his son, Jahleel Halliday.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Halliday; two of his sons, Ernest G. Halliday Jr. and Travers Halliday; three sisters, Monica, Heather and Helena Demming; five brothers, Stanford, Dickson, Valdez, Samuel, and James Demming; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing of the late Ernest G. Halliday on Tuesday, July 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel at Hurley Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be held Wednesday, July 15, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist in Market Square. The service will follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
