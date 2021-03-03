Family and friends are advised of the passing of Mr. Ernest Turnbull, formerly of Turnbull and Sons Welding. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Esmie Todman Turnbull.
He was survived by wife, Dorothy Turnbull; sons, Verdell, Verlin and Dwence Turnbull; daughters, Verla and Deshanna Turnbull and Verna Turnbull-Carty; daughter-in-law, Maxine Turnbull; son-in-law, Amos W.Carty Jr.; grandchildren, LaShell M. Johnson, Morgan M. Richardson Jr., Brandon Turnbull, DeQuan Turnbull-Donovan, Amorie Carty, Emanuel Turnbull; great-grandchildren, Bryce and London Johnson; brothers, Calvin Turnbull, Alfred and Charles Freeman; sister, Violet Freeman; special mention, Brother Rudolph Freeman, Sister Marjorie McFarlane; nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; and other families members, including Turnbull, Freeman-Frett of Tortola, B.V.I.
The first viewing will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at Turnbull‘s Funeral Home on Friday, March 5, 2021. The second viewing will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on March 6, 2021, at Church of God of Prophecy (Donoe Bypass) at C-5 Hoffman, followed by service at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Western Cemetery No. 1
Services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
