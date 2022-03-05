Family and friends are advised of the passing of Ernestine Eulalie Kendall-Joseph, better known as “Teen,” of Osward Harris Court housing community.
Kendall-Joseph, who worked at Supreme Printing, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Baltimore, Md.
Ernestine Eulalie “Teen” Kendall-Joseph was preceded in death by parents, Roseann Benjamin and Joseph Kendal; stepfather, Welton Joseph: grandmother, Mary Kendall, Laura Edwards; grandfather, Rupert Kendall, Edmund Benjamin; and grandsons, Jahmari and Jahbari Joseph.
The first viewing will be held Monday, March 7, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be Tuesday, March 8, at St. Andrew’s Church from 9 to 9:45 a.m. with a service at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Eastern Cemetery.
She is truly missed by her husband, Robert “Shirt” Joseph; children, Rupert Ferrance, Lesroy, Claudette, Jacqueline, Jashae, Phyllis, Carol and Sandy Joseph; brothers, Stanford, Telbert, Miguel, Cortwright and Byron Joseph; sisters, Yvette, Cavelle and Julianna Joseph, Mile Peters; brother-in-laws, Tyrone Willock, Egbert Joseph; uncle, Edgar Joseph; aunt, Ilene Luke; cousins, William “Roy” Kendall, Leon Kendall; grand children, Rupert Ferrance Jr., Leonard Greene, Quesha Benjamin, Sir Bryce Ferrance, Jamal, Jamel, Jakoi, Jakoree, Jahani, Jahmani, Jaseish, Jahmoi, Jahkeem, Jashae Jr., Jaiden, Jordan and Shatazah Joseph, Lynnesha Knight, Egobeda and Gemayel James, Lakisha Fleming, Jelani Gerrald, Meshelle and Leon Bryan, Quatisha Malone, Michael and Malia Industrious, Shatiqua Joseph Roper, Vaugniqua Bailey, Trayvon and Taylor Hassell; great-grandchildren, Daijanee, Zarria and Jahmari Ferrance, Jayden and Arianna Greene, Jahnell Benjamin, Jania, Jakoi Jr., Jazmine, Jaleem, Jamel Jr., Jaheim, Jamir, Jahni, Jahi, Jamal Jr., Jahmiya, Jalayna, Jahlia, Jania, Jahmani Jr. and Jahmeya Joseph, Rianna, Riahnique, Cayson and Caylee James, Jayante Warner, Alaya, Lenarria, Layah, Leilani, Leah, Jah’sheem, Jaeon, Denali, Leon Jr. and Leol Bryan, Breanna Abbott, De’shelle, De’quan and De’correy Ledee, Sanai Malone, Alaiya Smith, Nalasi and Russell Teague; great-great-grandchild, Zhaie Popo; nieces, Connie, Desiree, Denise, Diane and Carla Joseph, Valencia Joseph; nephews, Curtis, Casey, Cortwright Jr., Carey, Dale, Derrick and Darrel Joseph; son-in-law, Terry Metcalf; daughter-in-law, Laurel Joseph; sister-in-laws, Monica, Laurel and Hildred Joseph, Melrose Melchoire; special friends, Ramona Pringle, Glenford Albert, Attallah Bertrand-Rogers, Valentine Dasent, Patrick Chambers, Jermaine Ervine, Marie Simeon, Shenika Andrew, Eugene Bell Sr., Alexton Anthony, Mary Loubie, Lonnie Phillips, Leniqua Rogers; other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
