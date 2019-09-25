We regret to announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother,
Ernestine W. Weekes, a native of Nevis.
She passed away at her residence in Estate Contant, St. Thomas, at the age of 90 on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by granchild, Marva Weekes-Bonner.
She is survived by her sister, Olga Stoute (Florida); five daughters, Jennis Weekes, Cardina (Val) Rivera and Gastele Foster (St. Thomas), Alfordena (Dena) Weekes and Bernice Turnbull (Virginia); four sons, Reuben Weekes (St. Croix), Ezra Weekes (Maryland), Dr. Hughlett O. Powell (Dubai), and Keith Claxton (New York); adopted sons, Felix Nicholas (St. Thomas) Kerwin Powell (New York); three daughters-in-law, Joyce Horsford-Weekes, Hope Offord-Powell and Hyacinth Claxton; two sons-in-law, Juan Rivera Sr. and Rupert Foster; grandchildren, Sharon Weekes-Moorehead , Ann Donna Hanley, Aaron Weekes, Emanda Weekes, Joi Horsford, Jarrod Horsford, Dione Southwell, Sharima Weekes, Rhanji Weekes, Shana Rivera, Juan Rivera Jr., Simone Rivera-Baron, Sherene Weekes, Shawn Weekes, Angelia Weekes, Myrtha Charles, Ezekiel Charles, Andrene Willette, Sharifa Willette, Maureen Johnson, Jude "Chester" Foster, Robert Foster, Lucretia Valentine, Rupert S. Foster, Norma Wharton, Jennifer Foster, Kennard Foster, Alanya Foster, Lakicia Foster, Jabari Powell, Janae Powell, Khoran Claxton, Kadeem Claxton, Tracey Hector, Denice Hector, Derrick Hector Llian Claxton, Shawn Ferris, Ashani Hyndman, Aziza Curry, Shanice Williams; great-grandchildren, Sheliah Weekes, Marc Southwell, Micheal Southwell, Sherona Southwell, Jevon and Samantha Weekes-Browne, Javier Weekes, TeVon Whitaker, Brayden Weekes, Shaliyah Weekes, Jaylah Weekes, Rasheem Weekes, Dominik Weekes Sr., Dennis Weekes, Diamonique Durant, Angel Durant, Mateo Challenger, Giovanna Weekes, Amber Hendrickson, Shia Hendrickson, Gabriella Claxton, Adriana Claxton, Amiyah Ferris, Alijah Ferris, Jayden Williams, Jordan, Hyndman, Janiyah Curry, Cameron Williams, Sanaa Dawson, Tremaine Dawson, Juan (Carlito) Rivera III, Claytus Baron, Syrus Baron; great-great- grandchildren, Jose (Joey) Lima, Mia Bridgewater-Weekes, Dominik Weekes Jr. and Dennis Weekes Jr.; goddaughter, Bernice Ward (St. Thomas); special cousins, the Ropers; close family friend, the Hanleys; and many more relatives and friends too numerous to mention; as well as The Healing Center Church of God Family.
The first viewing is Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home at 10 Crown Bay, Charlotte Amalie, V.I. The second viewing is Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m. at Healing Center Church of God, 41D Contant, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands (across from V.I.Taxi Association). Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Please send tributes and words of encouragement to ernestineweekesfamily@gmail.com
