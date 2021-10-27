Funeral services for Errol Euryah Halliday, who died Oct. 9, 2021, is Nov. 12.
The first viewing is Thursday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is Friday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Shiloh Seventh-day Church. The service is 9:30 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Errol Euryah Halliday is survived by his wife, Jasmin Halliday; six children, Shareed Halliday, Tishanna Halliday Vialet, Shamarah Halliday, Detroi Halliday, Zhaquan Halliday, Zhane Halliday; and stepdaughter, Shameila Audain.
He also leaves behind five sisters and four brothers, George Halliday of Great Britain, Ellen Blondell of St. Kitts, Richard Halliday, Percy Mitcham, Joseph Halliday, Jessica Halliday Liburd, Oriella Rouse, Ezeth Halliday and Daslyn DeGennaro, his birth date twin. They share the same birthday.
Errol also leaves behind several grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, but special mention must be given to Elena Smith, who was his “ride or die.”
His parents, Robert and Racheal Halliday, preceded him in death, along with his bothers, Henry Phipps and Wingrove (Poncho) Halliday.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
