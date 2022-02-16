No photo
The family of Errol P. Dinzey, born June 29, 1968, informs the general public of his passing on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. He is the son of Kelvin A. Dinzey and the late Sylvena A. Dinzey.
He is survived by his sisters, Donna James, Mahalia Dinzey; brothers, McKenzie James, Clarence Isles, Larry Dinzey, Allen Dinzey; nieces, Rasheba Grant-Felix, Isabella Dinzey-Carty, Sojoruner Dinzey, Hasheba Tyson, Haseria Tyson, Lynell Boyce, Kamelita James, Damia Ellison; nephews, John James Thomas MD, Jamal Boyce, Javed Boyce, Hasein Isles, Hasheim Isles, Haswani Tyson, Hashambae Tyson, Kareem Dinzey, Ahmeen Dinzey, Kovenant James; great-nieces, Brienna Waldron, Jedia Felix, Kadeen Carty, Michelle Carty, Destiny Carty, Jahniyah Boyce; great-nephews, Janai Felix, Leroy Franklin, Allen Carty, Kelvin Carty, Truth Navarro, Hunter Isles, Mason Isles, Ryeder Isles; aunts, Rita “Shakeema” Guishard, Hildred Henry; uncle, Horatio “Hugh” Henry; cousins, Alonzo Jones, John Guishard, Ronald G. LaBeet Jr., Ahmed Ali, Nicole Latalladi, Josette Latalladi-Christopher, Marika Maduro-Isom; large extended family in St. Kitts and Nevis.
Relatives and friends and respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing is from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service immediately after. The body will be cremated.
The repast will be at Yacht Haven Marina, Building 5330J, in the upstairs ballroom.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.