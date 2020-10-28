We regret to announce the passing of Ervin Dorsett Sr.
Ervin Dorsett Sr. was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Nov. 30, 1943.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Dean-Dorsett; and father, George H. Dorsett.
He was survived by his daughters, Cheryl Dorsett-Broadie, Danielle Dorsett-Smith and Monique Dorsett; son, Ervin Dorsett, Jr.; grandchildren, Madisyn Smith and Camryn Smith, Ervin Dorsett III, Khaaliq Henry, Brianna Dorsett, Anthony Broadie, Eve Carty-Connor, Khala’Nae Henry, Jessette Carty and Azai Carty; sons-in-law, Melvin R. Smith and Elvet Carty Connor; and daughter-in-law, Gail Samuel-Dorsett.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The final viewing and service will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 30.
The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.