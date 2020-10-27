Ervin Dorsett Sr.
We regret to announce the passing of Ervin Dorsett Sr.
Ervin Dorsett Sr. was born in Bronx, N.Y., on Nov. 30, 1943.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Dean-Dorsett; and father, George H. Dorsett. He survived by his daughters, Cheryl Dorsett-Broadie, Danielle Dorsett-Smith and Monique Dorsett; son, Ervin Dorsett, Jr.; grandchildren, Madisyn Smith and Camryn Smith, Ervin Dorsett III, Khaaliq Henry, Brianna Dorsett, Anthony Broadie, Eve Carty-Connor, Khala’Nae Henry, Jessette Carty and Azai Carty; sons-in-law, Melvin R. Smith and Elvet Carty Connor; and daughter-in-law, Gail Samuel-Dorsett.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The final viewing and service will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 30.
He will be cremated.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Leroy A. Henry
We regret to announce the passing of Leroy A. Henry.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Howard; and Monica Frett. He is survived by his children, Elijah “Shaka” Henry, Jola Henry-Warden, Hilda Henry, Markia Henry, and Iona “Sunshine” Henry; sisters, Lydia Hendricks, Merna Krauser, Joan Petersen and Claudette Vanterpool; brothers, Lesmore Howard, Leslie Howard Sr., Kenneth Howard and Roy Howard; sisters-in-law Jean Howard, Maudlin Howard, Brenda Howard, Matilda Williams, Florence Carty and Ann Smith; brothers-in-law, Reuben Krauser and Mario Petersen; Abraham Barry, the McTavious, Charles, Hendricks, Henry, Howard and Thomas families, Dexter, Kacy and Tisean Hendricks, Lorraine K. Jacobs, Deron, Ronald, Raymond and Richard Krauser, Janet and Anthony Petersen, Keisha and Dennis Vanterpool, Valencia Brown, Leslie Jr., Floyd, Leon, Barbara Howard, Lydia Payne, Sasha Foster, Peya Howard, Nneka Howard-Sibilly, Rodney Howard, Akima Harrigan and Kwesi Howard; special friends, Gustave Dowling, Howard (Howie) Sampson and Dale Gibbs; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, with the service following at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
