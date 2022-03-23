We regret to announce the passing of Eslyn Hanley, who died March 1, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 25, at Blyden Memorial Chapel with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Services will follow immediately at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
She is survived by her adopted father, Ronald Webbe; children, Patricia Warner, Clive Hanley, Stacey Hanley, Leveran Hanley, Marcia Mills, Damian Hanley, Geniece Hanley, Kimesha Samuel, Clifford Samuel; adopted daughter, Desiree Searles; grandchildren, Sherika, Sean, Shanique, Ryan,Tyquon, Tristan, Kenifha, Deshoy, Anouska, Kyron, Denecia, Jaren, Jehquan, Markwon, Micah, Shaasia, Ajaye, Andy Jr., Dequan, Kimba, Trevonte, Levesha, Jahquan, Levandre, Jahreema, Shakia, Keshell, Teshell, Ayanna, Atalia, Itiawa, Damian Jr., Joshua, Saniqua, Uniecia, Giovanni, Akayne, Amiya, Akasia, Jaiden and Nyema; great-grandchildren, Aydyn Thompson, Zivante, Rhonjae, Arianna, Reign and Harmony Warner and Kamai Edwards; brothers and sisters, Leroy Caines, Bernell, Fitzroy and Denzil Duporte and Desmond Hanley, Urslyn and Velcina Hanley, Franslyn Rogers, Teshell James and Alice Browne; adopted brothers and sisters, Pastor Ronald Taylor, Lilian, Melvina, Pats, Sammy and Helena in St. Maarten; nieces and nephews, Cindy, Dawn, Kareem Hanley, Chez, Trevis, Gregory, Jillian, Jackie, Greg, Justin, Kimo, Vanderlyn, Yakim, Kesto, Tamara, Simone, Simoy, Keibo, Kareem, Morgan, Shenequa, Randy, Charles, Junel, Bernel Jr., Dermornie, Kaneva, Tameka, Armani, Kaheirie; granddaughter-in-law, Tamisha Thomas-Thompson; special friends, Lewellyn Williams, Margaret Francis, Tamara Greenaway, Jemma James, Zynobia, Sally Thomas, Clifford Samuel Sr., and Norris Fyfield Sr., and family care taker, Clamus Merryfield; godchildren, Kemron Murray and Asha Isaac; aunts, Lillian Cozier in Nevis and Avis Hanley in St. Thomas, USVI; close friends and family, Duporte family, Hanley families in Nevis and Shadwell, Saunders family, Wigley family, the Pyke family, Merlene Wilkinson and family and the Seabourne Airline family, Wellington workers and many more too numerous to
mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
