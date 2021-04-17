Esme V. Chinnery
We regret to announce the passing of Esme V. Chinnery.
The first viewing will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Friday, April 23, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist, with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Al Chinnery and Wayne Chinnery; nieces, Daphne DeSilva and Joan Harrigan George; and nephews, Lawrence Harrigan and Larence Caiby.
She was survived by daughters, Patrice Chinnery, Dr. Shirlyn Chinnery, Lavonne Clarke and Julene Clarke; sons, Glenn Chinnery, Erwyn Clarke and Kent Clarke; granddaughters, Malaika Chinnery, Tulani Chinnery-Isom, Sharifa Chinnery, Jaleese Chinnery, Shirnique Ruan-Biga, Shanice Fonseca, Ashanna Clarke and Chelsea Clarke; grandsons, Jareem Chinnery, Diop Chinnery, Sean Fonseca, Jolan Ruan, Jason Clarke, Forrest Clarke, Kenny Clarke and Uri Phillips; great-granddaughters, Skyla Fonseca, Nyla McDonald, Miya McDonald, Sophia Biga, Dasia Isom, Dionni Isom, Liberty Chinnery, Dee-Ann Stuart, Cali Bey and Amarah Washington; great-grandsons, Demario Chinnery, Diop Daxton Chinnery, Taj Saunders, Aiden Saunders, Isaiah Ruan, Sean A. Fonseca, Jayse Lee, Carter Clarke,Tyson Biga and Titan Isom; great-great-granddaughter, Kennedy Jones; great-great-grandsons, Seven Chinnery and Lenoxx Isom; nieces, Enola Foy, Dr. Elise Warner, Erica Yearwood, Esonia Orozco, Delois Abraham, Denice Gumbs, Donna King, Dawn Freeman, Laurette Williams, Faye Richardson, Debra Faulkner, Joy Harrigan Scotland, Joanne Harrigan and Debra Banini; nephews, Dale Abraham, James Harrigan, Jerry Harrigan, Joel Harrigan, Kevin Harrigan, Elroy Harrigan, Juneau Faulkner Jr., Kade Faulkner, Dion Herbert, Derek Herbert and Darel Herbert; sisters-in-law, Janice Harrigan and Dorothy Chinnery Mercer; daughters-in-law, Scharlene Chinnery, Ingrid Chinnery and Melinda Clarke; grandsons-in-law, Andrew Biga and Todd Isom; and godchildren, cousins, and relatives, from the Chinnery, Clarke, Caiby, Abraham, Faulkner, Harrigan, Henley, Phillips and Shulterbrandt families.
