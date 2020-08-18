Estell Johnson
Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Estell Alvena Smith Johnson on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Florida.
She is survived by three children, Helen Smith-Ottley, Cecil Johnson and Sandra Johnso; one son-in-law, William Ottley Sr.; one daughter in-law, Viviene Johnson; as well as two grandchildren, Bernard Ottley Jr. and Tamisha Ottley. She is also survived by three sisters, Vancie Smith Evans, Edna Smith and Vivian Smith Francis; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
There has been a change in the funeral services. The funeral will now be held at the Turnbull’s Funeral Home chapel at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, with viewing beginning at 9 a.m.
After the service, interment will take place at Western Cemetery No. 3.
In order to comply with COVID-19 related restrictions, participation at the service and graveside will be limited to close family and friends.
For those who cannot attend the service, there will also be a viewing from 1 to 2:30 p.m. today at Turnbull’s Funeral home.
Edwardo Smith
The family announces the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Mr. Edwardo Smith Sr., better known as “Boyblue,” who died on August 6, 2020, at his home at the age of 82.
He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Louisa Thomas-Smith; sons, Edwardo Smith Jr., Alfredo “Bruce” Smith and Kelvin Aaron Smith; daughters, Lisa Louise Smith-Jones and Rochelle Marie Smith-Smith; daughter-in-law, Terrilyn Smith; sons-in-law, Paul P. Jones and Meredith “Pawo” Smith; grandsons, Jevauhn Paul Jones, Micah Josiah Smith, and Kelvin McAllister Joefield Jr., better known as “Pookie”; granddaughter, Tiffany Smith; granddaughter-in-law, Marlange Morency-Jones; great-grandchildren, A’Lesa Faith Jones and Meagan Briette; sister, Beulah (California); brothers, Pedrito “John” Mitchell, Edward Smith, Euclid Smith Sr. and Franklin Smith: sisters-in-Law, Mavis Hodge-Smith, Jacqueline Thomas-Lewis, Ivy Thomas-Monsanto and Judy Ann Thomas: brothers-in-law, Albert Lewis, Allessio Monsanto Sr. and Paul Lawson; nieces, Beverly Joseph-Hodge, Beatrice Joseph, Glency Mason, Tamisha Smith, Allassia Monsanto, Desiree Hermon-Rutledge, Joi Thomas and Allison Thomas; nephews, Byron Joseph, Bert Joseph, Bertrand Joseph, Glenn King, Julian King, Tracy Richardson, Alton George Jr., Richard Julius Sr., Allessio Monsanto Jr., Alcello Monsanto, Allron Monsanto, Bertchel “Bambam” Thomas, III, Duane Thomas and Dwight Francis; great-niece; Kimberly “Kimmie” Petersen; goddaughter, Desiree Monique Gumbs; close friends, Augustin Ayala Esq., Justin Turnbull, James Francis, Romell “Suki” Wallsace Sr., Pastor Ralph Prince, Rev. Dr. Errol L. Connor, CAHS Class of 1959, V.I. Christian Ministries, Nisky Moravian Church, Housing, Parks and Recreation, Windward Passage Hotel Taxi Association, Henneman, Callwood, Wells, Gumbs, Tomeau, Felix and Hodge families; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with services immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.