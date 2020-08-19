Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Estell Alvena Smith Johnson on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla.
She is survived by three children, Helen Smith-Ottley, Cecil Johnson and Sandra Johnson; one son-in-law, William Ottley Sr.; one daughter in-law, Viviene Johnson; as well as two grandchildren, Bernard Ottley Jr. and Tamisha Ottley. She is also survived by three sisters, Vancie Smith Evans, Edna Smith and Vivian Smith Francis; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
There has been a change in the funeral services. The funeral will now be held at the Turnbull’s Funeral Home chapel at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, with viewing beginning at 9 a.m. After the service, interment will take place at Western Cemetery No. 3.
In order to comply with COVID-19 related restrictions, participation at the service and graveside will be limited to close family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.