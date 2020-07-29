The family of Estella Adams announces the passing of our dear beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Estella was born in 1936 on the island of Tortola and migrated to St. Thomas in the early 1950s.
Estella was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Allan Adams; and daughter, Judith Adams.
She is survived by her children, Julian Adams Sr., Annette Adams-Henry, Dean Adams Sr., Carol, Darlene and Neal Adams; sisters, Christineta “Christine” Fraser, Idalia “Dalie” Turnbull and Magarita “Maggie” Fraser-Hodge; brothers-in-law, Edwardo Turnbull, Norbert Hodge, Cyril Frett, Aubrey “Chef Frett” Frett, Granville Frett, Godfrey Frett, Larry Adams, Eldridge Adams, Edwin Adams and Ulric Adams; sisters-in-law, Eunice Cameron, Maybel Frett-Thomas, Cynthia “Girley” Knight, Tulor Frett-Cameron, Berniece Gumbs and Mavis Thomas; grandchildren, Akema, Erik, Devante, Julian and Dean Adams Jr., Conroy Henry Jr., Quamė and Keván Henry; great-grandchildren, Lakema and Timothy Lovett, Jeremi and Henry Adams, Conroy Henry III and Christian Henry; daughters-in-law, Rose, Michelle and Rasheedah Adams; and granddaughter-in-law, Joanna Henry.
She is also survived by nieces, Joan Adams, Harriet Donovan, Yvette Stoutt, Sherry Wallace, Sheryl Cline, Maicy Hodge, Marcy Lopez, Dianne “Pat” Fraser; nephews, Melvin, Bernard “Ilejah”, Bennet “Benski”, Carlton, Allington Fraser and Renaldo “Curtis” King, the Brathwaite, Fraser and Donovan families, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention; special friends, Vicklyn “Candy” Adams-Brown, Charlene Adams, Ira Smith.
Mrs. Estella Adams will be laid to rest Friday, July 31.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.