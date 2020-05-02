Esular Fleming, a woman of Godly virtue and laughter and love, passed away April 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her child, Rudolph Fleming.
Her home and heart were full of Scripture, Godly wisdom, dancing, smiling and delicious cooking. She lived her life according to Psalm 91:2, "I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress; my God; in Him will I trust."
She will be sorely missed.
Esular is survived by her devoted husband, Lawrence Fleming; and her loving children, Julian Fleming (Brenda), Aquilla Fleming Deanes, SherVin Fleming (LaKeisha), Adelter Fleming.
She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Nicole Woods (Michael), Jeffurs Johnson Jr., Jordan Fleming, Andrew Fleming and Brycen Fleming; one great-grandchild, Liam Woods; eight sisters; five brothers; nieces, Melvena Humphreys, Yolande Greene; as well as other nieces and nephews also cherish her memory, along with her cousin Islyn Lloyd, and more family members too numerous to mention.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date, due to COVID-19.
