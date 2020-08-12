The family of the late Ethel Augusta Dalmyda-Knight, 101 years, announces her passing on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Augusta was the third of six children and was the only surviving member of her family unit.
Ms. Knight, as she was affectionately called by her neighborhood community of Estate Mahogany, leaves to mourn her six children to include her sons, Calvin Bastian (Jeanette) and Raymond Rhymer; daughters, Edris Bastian-Callwood, Rita Bastian-Wheatley, Carmen Rhymer-Kitnurse and Dolores Barry-Nibbs (Clarence Sr.)
She also leaves to mourn 23 grandchildren, a large host of great- and great-great-grandchildren and other families too numerous to mention.
Tributes, pictures or videos for the funeral booklet can be sent to AugustaFarewell101@gmail.com by Aug. 12, 2020.
Viewing for Augusta will be held Monday, Aug. 17, at the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the Memorial Moravian Church on Tuesday, Aug. 18, to begin at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Moravian Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health mandates, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all times and adhere to social distancing.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurley-davisfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
