Mrs. Ethel Susanna Stevens, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia after a long illness.
Ethel was born in St. Kitts on March 3, 1935, to James Harris and Mary (Henderson) Harris. At a very young age, her mother unexpectedly passed away and as the eldest girl, she became a strong matriarch for her siblings. She married her late husband Thomas “Sonny" Stevens Sr. and started her family. In the early 60s, she moved to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands where she worked for some of the best retail stores on the island (i.e., Cavanaugh's, Little Switzerland & Cosmopolitan) until her retirement.
She was an active member of the New Herrnhut Moravian Church and a member of the women's choir before becoming ill and moving to Atlanta, Georgia in 2017.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Thomas L. Stevens Sr. and leaves behind eight children, Mary Smith, Clarkston, GA; Robert Stevens (wife, Nicole Stevens), Lexington, KY; Elvira DeBato (husband, Henry DeBato), Houston, TX; Carmina Gibson (husband, Calvert 'Callie' Gibson), St. Thomas, VI; Yvette Stevens, Lexington, KY; Debbie Benton (husband, Tyson Benton), Bethlehem, GA; Thomas L. Stevens Jr., Lusaka, Zambia and Berecia M. Stevens, Atlanta, GA.
Ethel has 16 grandchildren, Zandia Smith, Lesroy "Mackey" Smith (wife, Tiffany Smith), Kevin Smith, Simone Clendenin, Jamelia Potter, Wayne
Potter, Dwayne Harris, Devone Charles, Desaree Stevens, Emmanuel Stevens, Erica DeBato, Monica DeBato, Todd DeBato, Mercia Nelson (husband, Matthew Nelson), Rayna Gibson and Calvia Gibson. She also has 32 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
She is survived by five siblings, Jane Daniels, Albertha Harvey, Rosetta Jeffers, Amelia Harris, and Samuel (Captain) Harris. She was preceded in death by four siblings, James Moses, David Harris, Joseph Harris and Samuel (Josiah) Harris.
Ethel will be remembered for her quiet demeanor, no nonsense approach, strong will, sense of style, and love for family and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at New Herrnhut Moravian Church. Viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment at New Herrnhut Moravian Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.