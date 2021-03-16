Ethelbert C. Benjamin
It is with profound sadness that we, the children, announce the passing of our father, Ethelbert C. Benjamin, better known as “Butty Chase.”
He died at Piedmont Rockdale hospital in Atlanta, Ga., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. He was survived by his children, Carmen Andino, Linda Pickering, Deidra Benjamin-Duran, Yvonne Benjamin-David, Carole Benjamin-Christopher, Franklin Preston, Emmeth Sewer, Allyson Schneider, Ethelbert Benjamin Jr. and Marc Benjamin; his brother, Fidelis Benjamin; sisters, Ena Potter and Sheena Benjamin; many nieces, nephews, grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren, and friends and family too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, where Butty will lie in state at the Omar Brown Fire Station, across from Barbel Plaza.
The second viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of All Saints on Saturday, March 27, and during this time anyone who wishes to say any tributes, farewells or blessings to the family is welcome to do so. The service will follow immediately after the viewing. Interment will occur at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
Stephanie Williams
We regret to announce the passing of Stephanie Williams, who died March 1, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nydia M. Williams; and sister, Brenda L. Bess.
She was survived by her daughter, Bernadette M. Towers-O’Campo; son-in-law, Candelario O’Campo; stepfather, George J. Bess Sr.; brothers, Wilbert O. (Willa) James and George J. (Junie) Bess Jr.; sister, Carol Smith; brother-in-law, Collin W. Smith Sr.; nieces, Georgette M. Lawrence, Jendayah James and Gabriella O’Campo; nephews, Lerone W. Donadelle, Mario A. Harrigan, Dominique Lathan, and Jermaine, Jeremy, Jabari, Jevan and Jamari James; granddaughters, Lydia Towers and Gabriella O’Campo; grandson, Dominic Lathan; great- granddaughter, Le’yanni Towers; and great-grandson, Hezekiah Miranda.
She was also survived by special cousins, Patricia Samuel, Beryl Samuel and Rosemarie Donastorg; special friends, Bernadette Gaillard, Louvena (Louet) Penn, Rosiley (Cunchie) Paquette, Peter Woods, Eli (my heart) Bermudez and Agatha (Aggie, my heart) Callwood, and the staff at The Village on St. Croix; and more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 18, with services at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Raphael Parrott
We regret to announce the passing of Raphael Parrott, better known as Wardoo, who died Feb. 10, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Albert Parrott and Elouise Pickering Parrott; grandfather, Ernest E. Pickering; son, Shawn Parrott; brothers, Rhudel Albert Parrott, and Raymond and Roy Parrott; and sister, Norma Romney.
He was survived by his sons, Salam Parrot and Musa Parrott; grandchildren, Saleema Parrott, Yanika, Emmanuel and Ezekiel Parrott; great-grandchildren, Dre’Quan Rawles, Sah’Ni, Diamond, Sah’Niea and Sah’Leah Savage; sisters, Hermance Richardson, Hiliare Romney, Rosalia E. Huyghue, Rosalind I. Titley and Ritza Parrott; brother, Ronald Parrott; brother-in-law, Wilfred Titley; aunt, Edris Turton; uncle, Evelyn Pickering, Verne and Winston; close friend (like a son) Ricardo Belgardo, better known as Etto; and nieces, nephews, cousins in Tortola and St. Maarten, French West Indies, too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.