It is with profound sadness that we, the children, announce the passing of our father, Ethelbert C. Benjamin, better known as “Butty Chase.”
He died at Piedmont Rockdale hospital in Atlanta, Ga., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. He was survived by his children, Carmen Andino, Linda Pickering, Deidra Benjamin-Duran, Yvonne Benjamin-David, Carole Benjamin-Christopher, Franklin Preston, Emmeth Sewer, Allyson Schneider, Ethelbert Benjamin Jr. and Marc Benjamin; his brother, Fidelis Benjamin; sisters, Ena Potter and Sheena Benjamin; many nieces, nephews, grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren, and friends and family too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, where Butty will lie in state at the Omar Brown Fire Station, across from Barbel Plaza.
The second viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of All Saints on Saturday, March 27, and during this time anyone who wishes to say any tributes, farewells or blessings to the family is welcome to do so. The service will follow immediately after the viewing. Interment will occur at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
