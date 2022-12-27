Etheldred Spotwood Christopher Sr., (a.k.a) Cino Christopher, affectionally called Daddy-Cino by his children of Estate La Grange, Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands of U.S.A. transitioned into eternal peace on Monday Dec. 5, 2022. He was Ninety-Three (93), years old.
He was preceded in death by his spouse/companion, Chrystalia Christophena Donovan Wade Mathias Christopher; mother, Rebecca Victoria Smith Frett George; father, Charles Victor Christopher; sons, Raymond Emanuel Christopher, Roy Anthony Christopher; brother-in-law, Dennis Donovan Sr.; special friend, Rosa Thomas; and cousin, Kenneth Christopher.
He is survived by his sons, John Lee Christopher, Carl Fernando Christopher n/k/a (Neb) Asarkasaamsu Asarra Ra II Karapernuntu Herishetapaheru, and Etheldred Spotwood Christopher Jr. I a/k/a Sunni Christopher; grandchildren, Amolay Christopher, Roy Anthony Christopher, Jr; Kisha Marie Christopher, Jamal C. Christopher, Shakima Christophena Christopher, Kareem Jason Christopher, Asar Christopher, Nasheem Christopher, Anwar Carlyle Christopher, George Christopher, Amobi Bilal Christopher, Kaivailya Christopher Amadee, Salama Christopher, Makera Christopher, Akeru Nefer Christopher, Anut-Meri Christopher, Etheldred Spotwood Christopher III, Tvonnae Christopher, and Amaria Christopher; step-grandchildren, Anubi Kahina, Anua Kahina, Anuka Kahina, AnuPtah Kahina and AnuMaat Kahina; great-grandchildren, Roy Anthony Christopher III, Yahnillis Christopher, Kemyah Christopher, Amiziah Christopher, Makari Amal Meyers Christopher, Makari Ajamas Christopher, Amalia Christopher, Malik Christopher and Arisa Christopher, Ra-Shyra Andrea, Cynthia Davy Ray-Mani, Akido Davy, Ra-Shyra Andrea Cynthia Davy Ray-Mani Akido Davy, Ke’Mykah Ajah Barnes, Omega Natki Christensen, Nylah Christian, Shalavia Cobb, Anwar Carlyle Christopher, Jr., Amaryon Cumwah Christopher, Amaris Carlyia Christopher, Anyah Christopher, Ellehnay Christopher, Amobi Christopher Jr., Amani Christopher, Kalia Yasmeen Christopher, Jasmine Simone Christopher Ajani Amadee, Kymani Amadee, and Nala Amadee, Apollo Holder, Amina Holder, Aaleyah Holder, and Ava Holder, Alyzah Reign Edwards, Jahsiah Saldana and Jahnia Saldana; step-Great Grand Children: Kayden Kahina, Kiara Kahina, Anuka Kahina, AnuPtah Kahina, AnuMaat Kahina, Kherisheta Nefer Kahina; brothers-in-law, Charles Donovan Sr., Rudolph Donovan Sr., Elroy Donovan Sr. and Calvin Donovan; sisters-in-law, Ena Donovan-Gomez, Blanche Donovan-Griffith and Pacita Donovan; daughters-in-law, Cedelle Petersen Christopher, Chenzira Davis Kahina and Gail Reynolds Christopher; godchildren, Eboni Carrington, Zahrah Williams, Glanville, Clyde, Carrol and Garfield Boring, and others too numerous to mention; special friends, Arlene Petersen, Ms. Melba, Ms. Cassie Thomas, Lorimas “Queenie” Gill Galloway, Velma Gill Johnson, Rupert Ross Sr., Daisy Moto, Charles “Charlie” Donovan, James Dowling, Jr., and Sonia Kelly Williams, Sharon “Rasheedah” Hennigan, Sylvia Boring Williams, Nelarine Sackey, Rosie Mackay, Rocky Mackay, the Tomas, Gill family, Ross family, Petersen family, Rotary West Members, and Fellow Rotarians in V.I. and globally; Dr. Angel Lake, Dr. Ramesh Lakhram, Dr. Walter Pedersen, and Dr. Tasmin Khan, Juan Luis Hospital Dialysis Units Staff and personnel and others too numerous to mention; cousin and Other Relatives: Dr. Angel Lake, Eurma T. Moore, Rebecca Russel, Edith Haynes Lake, Dan Herman, Desiree and Glenn Francis, Senator Marvin Blyden, Una Blyden Rapsatt, Stephen Smokey Frett and family, the Christophers, Vinzens, Fretts, Smiths, Vanterpools, Hermans, Francis, Blyden, Russel, Haynes, Gumbs, Edwards, Lenhart, George, and Yahn Families, Extended families of the Donovans, Richards Wades, Mathias, and others too many to mention.
The funeral service will be streamed on youtube: Hill of Peace and Facebook: Friedensberg Moravian church.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Friedensberg Moravian Church. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with service at 10 a.m. Private cremation will follow.
