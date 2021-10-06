The family of Ethelworld “Denny” Ross of Mon Repos, St. Lucia, and St. Thomas is saddened to announce his passing. Denny passed quietly at home on Sept. 25, 2021, at the age of 74.
He was born to parents Benson and Eurile Ross and was the second born of 10 siblings.
Denny is survived by his wife, Yaneth Ross; daughter, Jasmine Ross Rabsatt; son, Ernest Ross; son-in-law, Halva Rabsatt III; stepchildren, Jahniel Ceasor Morales and Jeriel Rafael Ceasor Morales; grandchildren, Halva Rabsatt IV and Sanaa Rabsatt; siblings, Judith Fevrier; Herbert Ross; Kurton Ross, David Fevrier; Winifred “Vanda” Ross, Veronica “Dillie” Ross Charles and Pius Peter.
The viewing will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals with the service immediately after at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
The family wishes to retire quietly after the funeral service.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a memory or message at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
