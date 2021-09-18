Ethlyn Arthurton was born on the island of Tortola.
Funeral services for Ethlyn Arthurton will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by 10 a.m service. She will be laid to rest at Eastern Cemetery.
She was survived by her sons, Kevon Arthurton, Jevon Arthurton; sisters, Wilhemina Smith, Ethel Hyndman; brother, Melvin Hyndman; and brother-in-law, Rodel Smith.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.