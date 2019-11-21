We announce the passing of Mrs. Ethlyn Augusta Freeman, also known as Mrs. Ethie, who died Nov. 10, 2019, at the age of 95 at Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Penn and Ena Felix Faulkner; her husband, Eric Freeman; daughter, Lysia Marie Freeman; and brother, Eduardo Maximo Faulkner.
She is survived by her daughters, Elaine E. Freeman, Evelyn Freeman and Elena Freeman-Gregory; sons, Eric A. Freeman, Edmond Freeman; stepdaughter, Iris B. Gumbs; stepsons, Earl Hodge and Alvin Gumbs; sisters, Helena Tapia, Clarita Turnbull, Mariel Adele Stout Jennings, Brother Adolfo E. Faulkner; 18 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Tributes can be sent to Ethlynfreeman@yahoo.com no later than Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at noon. A first viewing is Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. A second viewing is Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service to follow at 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist in Market Square. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
