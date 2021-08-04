The family of Ethlyn V. James-Caines announces her passing at her residence on July 23, 2021. She was survived by her brother, Randolph Phillips Jr; daughters, Doris Brooks and family, Clarice Gumbs (caregiver) and family, Delores Hodge and family.
She was also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and other family members to include the Lambertis, Phillips, Schulterbrandt, Shackleton, and Marsh family; and special grandchildren, Vaniqua Gumbs-Smith and Deron Brooks.
She attended St. Paul Baptist Church where she blessed the saints with her melodious voice. She was a faithful visitor at Lucinda Milliner Home, where she provided spiritual support and encouragement to the residents.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Funeral services will be private and held in August.
