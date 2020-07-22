Mr. Eudoro Z. Campbell was born in Guanaja Island, Honduras, on March 15, 1944, and departed this life at 1:28 a.m. on June 28, 2020.
He was known to many as Al, Cumbo or Cowboy. His parents were Antonio Zelaya Ortiz and Maria Elena Campbell Tatun.
Eudoro worked as a cook on a boat named the Ritt Service One with his brother Zelaya, who was the captain for many years. The boat, when in St. Thomas, usually docked in Crown Bay Marina, close to the America Legion Hall.
In 1981, Eudoro met Miss Ivy; they fell in love and got married that same year at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Upon attaining his residency 1982, Eudoro worked with a contractor at the Water and Power Authority for a short period of time. Soon after he joined Mr. Blackhall at Nisky Center as a maintenance worker and also worked at Crowley on the weekends during that same period.
Eudoro departed this world for his eternal home, leaving behind his loving wife, Ivy Campbell; six sons, Henrique Zelaya, Ernesto Zelaya, Jonny Zelaya, Oscar Zelaya, Tito Zelaya and Virgil Campbell; two daughters, Elizabeth Randell and Michelle Campbell; one stepson, Neville Manning; and four stepdaughters, Linneth Manning, Veralyn Manning-Poteat, Sharon Manning and Sheryl Naomi Manning; and seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Eudoro is survived by four siblings: two brothers, Adam Zelaya and Rumilo Zelaya, both of Honduras; and two sisters, Ernestina Bennett and Antonia Rivers, who reside in the Cayman Islands.
Mr. Eudoro leaves behind nephews, nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends. He will be greatly miss by many.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 23, with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
