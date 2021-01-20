The family of Eugen V. Gottlieb Sr. is deeply saddened to announce his passing on Dec. 14, 2020, at his residence in Houston, Texas, after battling a lengthy illness. At the time of his death, Eugen was surrounded by his loving wife of 63 years, Norma, and other family members.
Eugen V. Gottlieb Sr., who was affectionately known as “Tanny,” was born on May 25, 1932, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He was a graduate of the Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 1951 and a career government employee who worked primarily at the Finance Department and the Virgin Islands Port Authority. He retired after more than 42 years of government service. Throughout his life, he encouraged his children and others to pursue their educational goals. He loved to socialize and travel with family and friends and cook West Indian specialties. He was a friend to many in the local Hispanic community and a L.A. Dodgers fan. After retiring, Eugen and Norma eventually relocated to Norfolk, Va., and then Houston, Texas.
Eugen was preceded in death by his parents, Christian Gerard and Emelphine V. Plasket-Gottlieb; and siblings, Wilburn Gottlieb, Ella Mae Hodge, Elroy, Roy Allen, Kaj, Leroy, Rene, and Ellsworth Gottlieb.
He is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife, Norma M. Gottlieb; children, Debra E. Gottlieb, Eugen V. Gottlieb Jr., Christian Gottlieb and Barbara Gottlieb-McMillion; sisters-in-law, Gerda and Myrtle Gottlieb, Glencia Steele, Leah Lettsome and Lucita Lewis; brother-in-law, Edmund Steele; daughter-in-law, Arlene Fabian-Gottlieb; son-in-law, John McMillion; grandchildren, Crystal Gottlieb-Birch, Odari Thomas, Ashleigh Gottlieb, Alyssa McMillion, Christopher Gottlieb, Nadia McMillion, Isaiah and Norma Gottlieb; and members of the extended family, including more than 20 nieces and 15 nephews, the Dow, Jacobs, Steele, Fabian, Bonelli and Plaskett families; and special friends, Rita Smith and family, Rita Baptiste, Marva Applewhite, Ronald Joseph, members of the CAHS Class of 1951, Sondra Brown, Suzanne Pariall, Natasha Sherry and Christopher Wilkes.
Funeral services took place in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 21, 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions and medical reasons. A local memorial service will be held later this year.
