Eugen W. Douglas
It is with great sadness that the family of Eugen W. Douglas, affectionately known as Scott or Walton, announces his passing. The sad event occurred Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in California. He was 77 years old.
Eugen was employed by the former Island Block Corporation for more than 20 years before his retirement. He was well known for his skills as a master glass cutter and screen maker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Catherine “Katie” Douglas; and a sister, Cicely Douglas.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Alice Douglas; five children, Walford “Wally” Douglas, Orville “Rubio” Bergan, Kevermay Douglas, Sonia Douglas Chesterfield and Denise Douglas; brothers, Hubert, Sidney and Desmond Douglas; sisters, Mauricia and Janet Douglas; son-in-law, Curt “Timmy” Chesterfield; sisters-in-law, Myrthlyn Charles of Louisiana, Catherine Joseph, Viola Garvey Philbert and Rosina Boston; and brothers-in-law, Roger Charles and Stanley Garvey.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Levi and Khalil Douglas, Allen Wells III, Waneka Douglas, Takeemo Springette, De Ondre Douglas, Makayla Chesterfield, Dejah and Kinique Lambertis, Orville Bergan Jr., Jace and Jaleel Allen, and Dario and Dariana Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Khaliya Ann Douglas. Also left to mourn are his aunt Glenda Young and his uncle Foster Douglas and many other relatives of Bermuda; many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; special friends, Christine and Rupert Buchanan, Edmund “Eddy” Somersall and extended family and friends in St. Kitts, Bermuda and the mainland; special thanks to the staff and management of Murrietta Health and Rehabilitation Center, California, and Mount Zion Church of God, St. Thomas.
The first viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Mount Zion Church of God, Anna’s Retreat. Services will follow immediately at 10 a.m. The service will be limited to family and close friends.
Interment will be held at Western Cemetery No. 3. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.