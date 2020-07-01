It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Eugenia Odilia Maduro, better known as Dichi, who died June 18, 2020, on the island of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
She is survived by her life companion, Kent Webster; sisters, Griselda Bradshaw and Judy Harris-Looby; brother-in-law, Patrick Looby; children, Mickey Webster, Patricia Webster-Gumbs, Kenroy “Saeed” Webster and Mashama J. Bobb-Duberry; grandchildren, K’Nisha Gumbs, K’Nae Webster, Le’Nisha Gumbs, Michael Webster, K’Yantae Webster, Amaya Marks and Kyrie Webster; uncle, Melwyn Shelford; aunt, Isaline “Clomel” Shelford; sons-in-law, Kenneth Leroy Gumbs and Shervon Bobb-Duberry; daughter-in-law, Julia Webster; nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; many close relatives including Valdez Shelford, Althea Shelford, Kathleen Richardson, Shirley Shelford, Yvonne Vanterpool, Sonia Richardson, Paulette Nibbs, Icilma Paris, Patricia Andrew, Bernadette Shelford; and the extended Shelford family of St. Thomas, St. Kitts and Anguilla; and special friends including Linet Waldron, Rose Ford, Murphy “Sandy” Webster, Terrance Carty, Kim Lawrence, Eliza Thomas, Cynthia Spencer, Juleter Webster, Janine Benjamin, Mildred Todman, Agnes “Queen” Watkins, Laura Lee Rabsatt, and Om and Neeta (Priya) Sukhani of Star Jewelers.
The first viewing will be Monday, July 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at the Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the family has requested that all forms of social distancing and precautionary measures be taken at this time. The funeral service will be limited to immediate family members and special friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
