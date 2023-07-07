Our beloved Eugenia Winifred Joseph Rivera, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at home in Marietta, Georgia at the age of 96 where she has lived with her daughter and son-in-law for the last 11 years.
She was the ninth child born to Ada Prince Joseph and Edward (Lum Chung) Joseph on Sept. 17, 1926 on “Chinaman Hill” St. Thomas. She was the last survivor of her 16 siblings.
Gina, as she was known, was a devoted mother to her children, Benjamin A. Hill, Jr., John W. Hill, Sr. (deceased) Antoinette Percy Oliver, and Raphael (Nolo) Rivera; daughters-in-law, Jonetta Darden-Hill and Sandra O. Hill, and son-in-law, Rexford Oliver.
She had eight grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
She also leaves to mourn her passing, numerous family members, friends and her Moravian Church families.
Homegoing arrangements will be announced at a later date.
