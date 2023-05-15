Eugenie Alvira Van Putten, affectionately known as Claudine, transitioned peacefully at age 83 at the Schneider Regional Medical Center on April 25, 2023. She was born on July 10, 1939, in St. Kitts to Samuel Jeffers and Ina Marsham. St. Thomas became her home at age 17.
She was married to Larex Van Putten. They had two daughters, Cheryl and Charmaine. Their daughters were their pride and joy and they lovingly provided for them. Charmaine predeceased both parents. Her former husband also predeceased her.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Cheryl Van Putten. She is also survived by special cousins, Maria Boon and Zietha Jeffers. Other survivors include sisters-in-law, Laverne Callwood Frett, Ritzia George, Marlene King and Zelda Marsham; adopted sons, Abdul and Dwane Callwood, Marvin Rawlins, Leayle Robinson and Allen ”Taku” Van Putten; nieces, Judith Barthlett, Gloria Cornielus, Thelma Edmead, Charlene LeBeauf, Arlette Marsham, Corene Marsham, Arleen Marsham-West, Lorna Mulley, Mavis Stanford and Laverne Williams; nephews, Rohan Douglas, Lorenzo Cornelius, Steadroy Cornelius, Rolston James and Cromfield Roy Moses; special friends, Elsie Malone and Maltina Edwards and many other relatives and friends.
Before her retirement from the Virgin Islands Telephone Company (VITELCO) she worked at Hays Department Store on Main Street. Between her employment at Hays Department Store and VITELCO, she owned and operated a fabric store on Seventh Day Adventist Street.
Claudine enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking for family and friends. She was devoted and prayed the rosary every day.
A home going service will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Following the service interment will be at the Western Cemetery #2. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St John and St Croix. For online condolences, or to share a special memory, visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
