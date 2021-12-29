It is with profound sadness that the family of Eugenie Castillo Milliner announce her passing on Dec. 12, 2021, at the blessed age of 100.
She is survived by her four daughters, Nydia Burt, Ruth Morris-Flax, Juanita Milliner and Julita Milliner-Waddell; sons-in-law, Frederick Waddell and Ottley Flax; sister, Bernice Harrigan; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Bowsky, Leona Smith and Susanna Brin; grandchildren, Ethanie Sille, Jenna Milliner-Waddell and Loorn Cameron; great-grandchildren, Ava Watkins, Amara Watkins and Lauryn Cameron; nieces, Delia Francis (Andre), Cecilia Hawley, Laura Wilkinson, Katherine Benjamin and Helen Castillo; nephews, Cleve Harrigan (Marusha Soledad), Dale Harrigan, Frank Wilkinson, (Carol) Robert Wilkinson and Carlos Castillo (Jessy); great-nieces, Andrea Francis, Shabre Prvidence (Patrick), Shatel Noe (Prestom), Jeune Provost (Eric), Camilla Gabriela Harrigan, Jillian Harrigan Falcon, Jada Wyatt, Blisse Wilkinson and Morgan Wilkinson; great-nephews, Khari Harrigan, Sébastien Harrigan, Dante, Bostic, Bobby Castillo, Gary Castillo and Meleck Castillo; great-great-nieces, Azariah Providence and Melania Provost; great-great-nephews, Jaden Providence and Preston Noel Jr.; adopted daughters, Dian Greaux-Levons, Karen Fleming, Rita Waddell-Green, Sandra Hintob, Cassandra Halliday Donna Oliver, Retha Campbell and Averill John; adopted sons, Melvin Hintob, Ric Halliday and Will Oliver; special cousins, Lillian Greaux and Luna Nibbs-Frett; awesome caretaker, Januce Guishard; special friends, Judy Maynard, Carol Dokes and the Virgin Islands Urban Renewal Board along with numerous other relatives and friends.
There will be no viewing.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Christchurch Methodist in Market Square.
Burial will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. Family and friends share a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.; Tributes can be sent to TributesToJenJen@gmail.com.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
