We regret to announce the passing Eulalie “Smile” Veronica Knight, who died May 1, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
She is survived by her son, Courtney Williams; grandson, Jerome Williams; brothers, Melford "Cramer” Liburd, Harold Morgan, Samuel Frederick “Brother” Knight, and Warren E. “Clyde” Knight; sister, Myrtle A. Knight; sisters-in-law, Gwen Claxton, Charlene Knight, and Barbara Liburd; brother-in-law, Euston David; nieces, Yvette Knight Richards, Lorna Avoness Barthlett, Burnet Williams, Jadeen Knight, Jarleen Knight, Tia Knight, Valerie “Nicky” Knight, and Clarisa Daniel; nephew-in-law, Kenneth “Duke” Richards; great-nieces, Shaneel Richards-Farley, Zeola Browne-Jackson, Jazara Knight; nephews, Lanston Liburd, Lansford Liburd, Rodney “Tash” Knight, Adrian M. Kean, Jereem “Smokey B” Knight, Warren “Rocko” Knight, Theo Knight, Samuel Frederick “JR” Knight Jr.; nieces-in-law, Nadine Marchana Kean, Elizabeth “Liz” Knight, Misty Dawn Knight; great-nephews, Tashawn Knight, Troy Richards (godson), Diego J. Kean; great-nephews-in-law, Jerome Farley Jr. and Kenrick Jackson; great-great-niece, Kenia Jackson; great-great-nephews, Jernee Farley, and TJ Jackson; god-daughter, Claudia “Pam” Todman; special friends, Ernestine Wilkinson, Charlotte Blyden, Margaret Walwyn, Linda Dixon, Carmen Rosado Rabsatt, Maxine Holmes; special cousins, Jaslyn Williams, Diana Williams, Karen Williams, Eston David, Clemencia VanHeyningen, Germaine “Cookie” Gonzales, Claxton family, Stapleton family, Vernice Joseph, Patrick Hanley, Joslyn Liburd Maureen Williams, and Powell family; and extended family, Rabsatt family, McClean/Richards family, Kean family, and Small/Davis family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
