We regret to announce the passing of our beloved , 88, who died peacefully in her daughter’s home April 15, 2020, in Suffolk, Va.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, RoseMarie Francis; sister, Edris George; brother, Lucien George Sr., and cousin, Eric Dawson.
She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Francis-Abramsen, Raquel Francis-Callwood; sons, Julio H. Francis III, Julian M. Francis, Juan J. Francis, and Jaime “Walla” Francis; sons-in-law, Anselmo Abramsen and Milford Callwood; daughters-in-law, Diane, Bernadine and Laurel Francis; sister, Bernice Ritter-Turnbull; brothers, Rhudel George, Elmando “Cito” George; brother-in-law, Angel “Juanie” Turnbull; sister-in-law, Lucia George; nieces, Toni Turnbull, Cara Turnbull, Dr. Sionne George-DeShazo, Semele George; special niece, Diane M. George; nephews, Angel Turnbull Jr., Derek Turnbull, Lucien George Jr. (Bow Legged Lou), Paul Anthony George, and Brian George; 31 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; cousins, Eldra Davis, Helen George-Newton, Adelita George-Swan, Rehulita George-Chinnery, Andromeda George-Anderson, Muriel George, Cynthia Faulker, Joyce Petersen; special caretaker, Euthanie Thomas; special friends, Dr. Eleanor Blyden, Una Sutton, Dr. Hannah Adams, Vera Brady, Eleanor Richards, Christiana Smith, Donna Smith, Hannah Laws, Francine Richardson, Herdise Henry, Pastor Ammaran Williams, Pastor Glendon Cross, Edris Daly, Lydia Boynes and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Tributes can be sent to eunicefrancistributes@gmail.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
A special viewing will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health restrictions, a private family service will be held May 21, 2020, and it will be streamed live. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
