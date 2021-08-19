It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Euona Smith, who died Aug. 3, 2021.
She is survived by her son, Carey Connor; brothers, Clement Smith, Noel Smith, Carnel Smith; sisters, Adena Brathwaite, Hilda Stoutt, Magarita Turnbull; brother-in-law, Hercules Fraser; sister-in-law, Rosemary Smith; nieces, Beverly Smith, Margarita Walwyn, Marietta Cameron, Jacqui Thomas, Juliet Brathwaite, Yvette Maduro, Bernadette Brathwaite, Peggy Stoutt, Ingrid Smith, Anthea Smith, Maureen Araullo, Cindy King, Tammie Beesmiles, Esther Fraser, Lisa Harris, Kimesha Smith, Dejah Smith, Akesha Smith, Akiya Smith, Kaala, Smith, Eyara Smith; nephews, Jeffery Smith, Malvern Brathwaite, Myron “Nabaty” Brathwaite, Perry Stoutt, Palmer Stoutt, Preston Stoutt, Ian Smith, Don Fraser, Winsted Fraser, Lester Fraser, Derrick Fraser; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews other relatives and friends too numerous to mention; extended family, Lyra Parson and family, Susie Donovan; and other survivors of the Late Luticia Smith, survivors of the late Alberto (uncle Burtie) Smith, survivors of the late Hartwell Smiths, survivors of the late Claudius, Clement (uncle Clareman), Jim, and Ivan Donovan, church family at Global Life All Saints Cathedral School family; special friends, Apostle Oral Hazell, Pastor Everine Hazell, and Minister Sonia Stephen-Malone.
The first viewing is today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing is Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to begin at 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
