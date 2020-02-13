The family of Euphemia C. Webster advise of her death on February 3, 2020 at home in Florida after a two-year battle with Lymphoma cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas H. Webster. Children - Frankie, Freida and Faye Webster; Grandchildren - Jaleesa, Johan, Shefali and Kippriana Webster. Siblings - Johnson D. Webster, Felis and Iona Webster. Brothers in law - Clement, Boyston and Jean H. Webster, and Melvin Richardson. Sisters in law - Jacqueline Smith Webster and Audrey Webster. Son in Law - Cassan Pancham. Daughter in Law - Carolyn Soldiew Webster. Nieces and great nieces - Joan Griffith; Dian Richardson; Desiree Johnson; Tena, Janel, Kerriann, Ja’Lynn Webster; Malaya, Ayanna and Milissa Webster. Nephews and great nephews - Muphyr, Milton, Deon, Dwayne, Jelani, Wayne, Warren, Wilson, Kieran, and Delanso Webster. Jelani Webster Jr, Jovan and Xavier Griffith. Mickiel Johnson and Velente Johnson Jr. Extended family - Lisa Babb Webster and Sean Brown.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the church service on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 am at the City Seventh Day Adventist Church. There will be no viewing. Interment will be at the Eastern Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org to help find a cure for blood cancer.
