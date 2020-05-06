Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Eustace Alexander Elmes Sr., better known as “Bumsie” or ”Uraine,” on April 7, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga.
The viewing will be Friday, May 8, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Celestial Chapel-Hurley Funeral Home. The service follows immediately at 11 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Eustace Alexander Elmes Sr. was preceded in death by his great-aunt, Edith Mercier.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Rebecca Elmes; mother, Gwendolyn Liebert; father, Leroy Eustace Elmes; son, Eustace Alexander Elmes Jr.; stepson, Sherad Shawn Hill and Ivan Hill Jr.; daughters, Latoya Bond, Latisha Elmes, Latewa Elmes, Shabrie Cagan; brothers, Carl Harris, Everton Harris, Winston Rock, Vere Joseph Jr. and Vernon Joseph; sisters, Ruth Elmes, Sheryl Palmer, Janet Liebert, Debra Liebert, Donna Liebert; special cousin, Maxine Francis, NYC; godmother, Edris Williams, NYC; aunt, Jean Charles, Canada; uncles, Winston Gomes, Noel Peters; son-in-law, James Bond Sr.; sisters-in-law, Joanne Donovan, Charlene Donovan, Harriet Donovan, Sylvia Scarbough and Jasmine Mitchell; brothers-in-law, Dale Donovan, Daniel M. Donovan, Thomas R. Flemal, John Mitchell, Carl Scarbough; daughter-in-law, Kedeisha Gray; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Normally, a funeral is an opportunity for family and friends to gather in support of one another. However, due to COVID-19 and public health mandates, gatherings at funeral cannot exceed 50 persons. Masks or facial coverings must be worn.
Family and friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
