Relatives and friends, it is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Evan Valdamer Hill, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. He passed away Aug. 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Valdamer A. Hill, Sr., and Florence Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Madonna Dorset Hill; brothers, Milton Malone and Elroy, Valdamer Jr., Donald, and Roger Hill; sisters, Kathleen Hill-Dyer, and Florence Hill-Trent; daughters, Faye, Lanika, and Deidra Hill; sons, Evan Mubarak and Dayle Hill; stepchildren, Marlon, Marvin, and Marlanda Nelson; mother-in-law, Veronica Dorset of St. Maarten; grandchildren, Thara Jameer, Jahnia and Jahklyn Pascal, Maya Hill; aunt, Mavis Brady; uncle, Guy Donovan; sisters-in-law, Lorraine, Jennifer, and Charlene Hill, Margaret Peters, Claudia Dorset, and Carthy Boston; brothers-in-law, Lowell Dyer, and Wendell Trent, Augustine, Eric, and Marin Dorset, and Hendrickson Jordon; numerous nieces, and nephews, and cousins to include the Vanterpool, Donovan, Sprauve, Blyden, Chinnery, and Vialet families; close friends, Jeffery Sewer, Joseph Ramsey, Raymond Harley, Victor Garfield, Justin Harrigan Sr., Clarence Payne Sr., Samuel Liburd, Danley Soanes, Vance Pinney, Willis Pinney, Patrick Farrell, Glen Samuel, Hubert Pole, Myron Jackson, Gail Callwood, Linda Hill, and Cecilia Revera Hill
The first viewing will be at Turnbull's Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. The second viewing will be from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the City Seventh-day Adventist Church. The service is at 10 a.m. Interment is at Smith Bay Cemetery.
The funeral is entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
