Relatives and friends, it is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Evan Valdemar Hill of St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. He passed away Aug. 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Valdemar A. Hill Sr., and Florence Hill.
He was survived by his wife, Madonna Dorset Hill; brothers, Milton Malone, Elroy, Valdemar Jr., Donald, and Roger Hill; sisters, Kathleen Hill- Dyer and Florence Hill-Trent; chldren, daughters, Faye, Lanika, and Deidra Hill; sons, Evan Mubarak and Dayle Hill; stepchildren, Marlon, Marvin, and Marlanda Nelson; mother-in-law, Veronica Dorset of St. Maarten; grandchildren, Thara Jameer, Jahnia and Jahklyn Pascal, Maya Hill; aunt, Mavis Brady; uncle, Guy Donovan; sisters-in-law, Lorraine, Jennifer, and Charlene Hill, Margaret Peters, Claudia Dorset and Carthy Boston; brothers-in-law, Lowell Dyer and Wendell Trent, Augustine, Eric, and Marin Dorset, and Hendrickson Jordon; numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins to include the family members of the Vanterpool, Donovan, Sprauve, Blyden, Chinnery, and Vialet families; close friends, Jeffery Sewer, Joseph Ramsey, Raymond Harley, Victor Garfield, Justin Harrigan Sr., Clarence Payne Sr., Samuel Liburd, Danley Soanes, Vance Pinney, Willis Pinney, Patrick Farrell, Glen Samuel, Hubert Pole, Myron Jackson, Gail Callwood, Linda Hill, and Cecilia Revera Hill.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Friday, Sept. 25, at the City Seventh-day Adventist Church from 8:30 to 10 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Smith Bay Cemetery.
Funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
