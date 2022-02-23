With heartfelt sadness and broken hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Evelyn Austina Hodge, born April 27, 1944, and released from this physical life on Jan. 27, 2022, in Lithonia, Ga., with her son and his family by her side.
Preceding Evelyn in death was her father, James Archibald Hodge; her mother, Rose Adina Hodge; her sister, Winifred Richardson; her brother, Austin Hodge; and nephew, Glen Taylor.
Evelyn was born and raised in West End, Tortola, BVI. She eventually moved to St. Thomas, USVI in 1975 where she was employed at Water and Power Authority for 32 years. In 2008, she retired as the executive secretary to the director and shortly thereafter she moved to Lithonia, Ga. Everyone who met her will always remember her wonderful smile, witty sense of humor and quiet charm. She was loved and will be greatly missed.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Derek Hodge Sr.; daughter-in-law, Jasmin Frett-Hodge; grandsons, D’lani Hodge and Derek Hodge Jr.; granddaughters, D’asia Hodge, Denae Hodge-Barrett and husband Kevin Barrett; great-grandchildren, Kai and Kali Barrett; sisters, Ethlyene King, Esselyn Beckford, Erlyn Sunders; brothers, Everad Hodge, Wellington Hodge and Elvin Hodge; nieces, Sherna Parson, Peggy Sweeney, Kim and Lesley Dawson, Tamara Saunders-Smith, Tonya Saunders, Jasmin and Jewel Hodge, Saundra Griffin, Stacy Pickering, Michelle Bhajan, Rene Bowen, Carla Hodge, Rhea Hodge, Rhonda Hodge-Smith, Trevecca, Annissa and Natelka Hodge, Destiny and Deandra Hodge; nephews, Mitchell Parson, Dean Taylor, Kelvyn Hodge, Eric and Derry Hodge, Alvin Hodge, Gregory Hodge, Delvin Hodge, Benjamin DeGout, Dwayne and Jarrad Hodge; special extended family, Kenya Frett-Rowe, Keema Frett-Newson, Khaliah Frett-Teal, Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, Cyd Christian, and Donna Marie Street; special friends, Vera Hurlston, Edith Rhymer, Germaine Richardson, Hugo Carty, Jackie Lewis, and Javiate Brin; and caretaker, Vanessa Sharp-Wilson.
She was also survived also by a host of grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives and close friends too numerous to mention.
The family of Evelyn would like to thank all family and friends for all of the love and support shared throughout the years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a first viewing on Sunday, Feb. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Monday, Feb. 28, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Emanuel Baptist Church, followed by a celebration of life service at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
We love you Evelyn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.